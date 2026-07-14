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WWE Confirms Penta vs Chad Gable for SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2026
WWE Confirms Penta vs Chad Gable for SummerSlam

WWE has its next Intercontinental Championship match locked in for SummerSlam after Chad Gable battled through a chaotic seven man gauntlet on the July 13 edition of RAW to secure a title opportunity against reigning champion Penta.

The bout featured Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Joe Hendry, Je'Von Evans, Dominik Mysterio, Ethan Page, and Rusev, with Gable overcoming the odds to punch his ticket to one of WWE's biggest events of the year.

The gauntlet opened with Dominik Mysterio squaring off against Joe Hendry. Hendry appeared to have the upper hand until JD McDonagh created a distraction from ringside, allowing Mysterio to steal the victory and eliminate his opponent.

Je'Von Evans entered next and immediately injected speed into the contest. During the match, Danhausen attempted to curse Dominik, but the plan backfired when the wrong turnbuckle exploded, throwing everyone off. Evans capitalized on the confusion by connecting with the OG Cutter to eliminate Mysterio.

Dragon Lee followed and delivered one of the night's most exciting exchanges with Evans. The pair traded lightning fast counters and aerial offense before Evans caught Lee with a sudden roll up to continue his impressive run.

Rusev entered as the fifth competitor and shifted the momentum with his power game. Evans showed tremendous resilience, escaping the Accolade once, but Rusev reapplied the submission and Evans eventually passed out, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Chad Gable then entered and immediately took the fight to Rusev. Despite surviving both a Machka Kick and the Accolade, Gable found an opening and shocked the crowd by rolling Rusev up for the three count.

The celebration was short lived. A furious Rusev assaulted Gable after the bell, trapping him in another Accolade before finally leaving the ring, leaving Gable weakened ahead of the final stage of the gauntlet.

Ethan Page attempted to take full advantage of Gable's battered condition. After taunting his opponent and landing a Codebreaker, Page looked poised to finish the job. Gable refused to stay down, rallying with an Olympic Slam before locking in the Ankle Lock, forcing Page to submit.

With the victory, Chad Gable officially earned the right to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

The show ended with a memorable moment as Penta entered the ring and offered Gable a handshake, showing respect for the incredible effort that earned him the championship opportunity.

 

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