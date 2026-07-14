WWE Confirms Big Cass Return With Mysterious RAW Vignette

WWE has made it official. A former fan favorite is heading back to the company after a mysterious video package aired during the July 13 edition of RAW, confirming that Big Cass is on his way back to WWE.

While the teaser answered questions about Cass' future, it also fueled fresh speculation over whether one familiar name could eventually join him.

Big Cass officially set for WWE return after SummerSlam

The vignette looked back at Cass' previous WWE run with blurred archive footage and clips of fans wearing Enzo & Cass merchandise. Throughout the video, a narrator delivered two thought provoking lines before revealing when fans can expect to see the towering Superstar return.

“What happens when the whole world calls you ‘Can’t Miss?'”

“What happens when the whole world is wrong?”

The video ended by showing Cass' silhouette alongside the date 8/3, confirming his return for the August 3 episode of RAW, the first show following SummerSlam.

Enzo Amore remains absent from WWE's plans

Reports earlier this year suggested WWE had interest in bringing back both Big Cass and Enzo Amore. However, the latest teaser focused entirely on Cass, with no references to his longtime tag team partner.

After departing WWE in 2018, Cass reinvented himself in AEW, initially competing as W. Morrissey before later becoming Big Bill. During his time with the promotion, he won the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Ricky Starks and later aligned himself with Chris Jericho's Learning Tree faction.

Although fans continue to speculate about a possible Enzo reunion, WWE has not hinted at anything beyond Cass' solo comeback.

With the RAW after SummerSlam traditionally marking the beginning of major storylines, Big Cass appears ready to begin the next chapter of his WWE career. Whether he returns as a singles competitor or eventually reunites with his former partner remains to be seen, but after weeks of rumors, WWE has now officially confirmed his return.