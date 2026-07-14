Paul Heyman Seemingly Parts Ways With The Vision on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman may have just signaled the end of his association with The Vision during the July 13 episode of WWE RAW.

After the faction celebrated a successful night that included regaining the World Tag Team Championship, an unexpected backstage exchange left its members questioning where they stand with "The Wiseman."

Paul Heyman praises Maxxine Dupri and leaves The Vision behind

Backstage, Austin Theory approached Heyman expecting recognition for The Vision's accomplishments. Instead, Heyman made it clear that his praise was reserved exclusively for Maxxine Dupri, whose interference earlier in the evening helped the group come out on top.

Heyman then delivered a parting shot that caught everyone off guard.

“What the hell do you need me for? Maxxine was so magnificent tonight.”

Without another word, Heyman walked away, leaving Theory, Logan Paul, Maxxine Dupri, and the rest of The Vision standing in stunned silence. The brief moment immediately raised questions about whether Heyman has officially cut ties with the faction.

The development follows weeks of instability within The Vision. The group has been hit by both storyline and legitimate setbacks, with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker sidelined through injury, while Logan Paul was forced to relinquish his championships after being injured at Saturday Night's Main Event.

There has also been growing tension within the stable after Austin Theory was revealed as the mystery attacker. Reports indicated that Breakker and Reed were against Theory joining the faction, while Heyman remained one of his strongest supporters. At the same time, Brock Lesnar's return on the June 29 edition of RAW appeared to pull Heyman's focus away from The Vision as he became heavily involved in Lesnar's SummerSlam rivalry with Oba Femi.

According to Fightful Select via WrestleVotes Radio, WWE creative is reportedly split on what comes next for The Vision. Some within the company believe the faction has run its course, while others are said to be pitching a refreshed version of the group. Regardless of The Vision's future, the expectation is that Heyman will remain aligned with Bron Breakker once the powerhouse returns to action.