Maxxine Dupri Fully Embraces The Vision, Turns Her Back on Alpha Academy

Maxxine Dupri has officially severed ties with Alpha Academy, making her allegiance to The Vision crystal clear during the July 13 edition of WWE RAW.

After weeks of speculation and last week's controversial involvement in The Street Profits' match against The Vision, Dupri confirmed there was no going back, standing alongside Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Bron Breakker as the faction's newest member.

The Vision opened the segment with Logan Paul introducing Dupri as the group's new "Vision Queen," drawing a strong reaction from the crowd.

Moments later, Otis and Akira Tozawa interrupted, hoping to convince Dupri to reconsider her decision. Dupri asked her new allies to give her space, saying she wanted to hear what her former teammates had to say.

Tozawa pleaded with her, warning that Austin Theory was manipulating her and insisting Alpha Academy still believed she was a good person.

Dupri acknowledged that she still cared deeply about Alpha Academy but explained that their refusal to accept her relationship with Theory had driven her away.

"You told me that if I was with Austin, then I couldn't be with you guys... I just don't think that's fair. You don't even know him," Dupri said.

Otis then made one final emotional appeal, explaining that his concerns came from wanting to protect her because he did not trust Theory.

Before he could finish, Theory cut him off with a series of insults, mocking Otis' appearance and claiming someone like him could never deserve someone like Dupri.

Otis fights back before The Vision lays him out

The comments sparked an immediate fight, with Otis charging at Theory. Bron Breakker quickly joined the brawl while Tozawa rushed in to help, only to be launched over the announce table by Breakker.

Despite the numbers disadvantage, Otis mounted an impressive comeback. He flattened both Theory and Breakker, connected with a thunderous Stinger Splash, and even sent Breakker tumbling over the top rope.

As Otis prepared to continue the assault, Dupri stepped between him and Theory, pleading with him to stop and suggesting they could still resolve their differences.

The hesitation proved costly.

Theory capitalized by delivering a low blow to Otis, leaving him vulnerable. Dupri then removed any remaining doubt about where her loyalties lay, shoving Otis aside before embracing Theory as the crowd loudly chanted, "You sold out."

Logan Paul then handed Theory a pair of brass knuckles, which he used to strike Otis. Breakker immediately followed with a devastating running spear to leave the Alpha Academy powerhouse laid out.

The segment closed with Dupri standing over Otis alongside The Vision, completing her transformation into one of RAW's newest villains.