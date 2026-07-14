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Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Injury Recovery as SummerSlam Status Remains in Doubt

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2026
Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Injury Recovery as SummerSlam Status Remains in Doubt

Rhea Ripley has shared the most detailed update yet on the knee injury that has sidelined her from WWE television, revealing the nature of the setback while admitting there is still no clear date for her return.

The reigning WWE Women's Champion has been absent since defending her title against Jade Cargill at Clash in Italy on May 31, with uncertainty continuing to surround both her recovery and the championship picture heading into SummerSlam.

Speaking during an appearance at Friday night's Power Slap event, Ripley confirmed she suffered a minor meniscus tear and explained why her rehabilitation has been difficult.

"I am injured, unfortunately. I hurt my knee. I've got a slight tear in my meniscus. It's healing. It's getting there and getting stronger, but I can't bend it right now, so I kind of need it to bend."

Ripley went on to explain that the injury occurred in an unusual area, making it difficult for doctors to estimate how long she will be out of action.

"I don't know. I tore it in a weird spot, so it's a little bit up in the air how fast my body recovers. I've been out for over a month now. It does feel better, but it still starts to hurt and throb. I can't get up or bend down really slowly, so I move side to side while crouching. It sucks."

Her absence has reportedly led WWE to alter creative plans for the women's division in the build to SummerSlam, which takes place on August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis. Recent reports also noted that Tiffany Stratton has replaced Ripley on updated Night of Champions promotional material while Ripley continues to undergo regular medical evaluations.

Although the injury is not believed to require a lengthy layoff, Ripley's own comments highlight that her recovery remains unpredictable. Until she regains full mobility and receives medical clearance, her appearance at SummerSlam remains far from guaranteed.

 

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