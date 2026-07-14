WWE RAW Sees Royce Keys Make Surprise Appearance Amid Bloodline Chaos

The Bloodline saga took another dramatic twist on the July 13 edition of WWE RAW as a SmackDown star made a surprise appearance that immediately shook up the night's events.

Royce Keys arrived without any advance warning, inserting himself directly into the ongoing conflict between Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu in a moment that quickly escalated into an unscheduled showdown.

Jimmy Uso opened the segment by calling out Solo Sikoa, accusing his former Bloodline stablemate of avoiding him. Fresh off his recent victory over Royce Keys, Jimmy mocked his rival and challenged Solo to "fall in line."

Instead of Solo answering, Keys stormed to the ring and blindsided Jimmy, forcing security to separate the two. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce wasted no time capitalising on the chaos, officially sanctioning an impromptu singles match between the rivals.

The bout quickly turned into a physical battle, with Keys using his strength to dominate long stretches of the contest. Jimmy battled back with his signature high-flying offense as the momentum shifted repeatedly between both competitors, including a fierce exchange outside the ring.

Everything changed when a black SUV pulled into the arena. Jacob Fatu emerged and charged to ringside, attacking Keys and causing the referee to call for the bell, awarding the victory to Royce Keys via disqualification.

The chaos continued after the match. Fatu grabbed a steel chair and looked ready to inflict more punishment until Solo Sikoa suddenly appeared. Solo briefly suggested he wanted to reunite the family, declaring that "blood is thicker than water" and claiming he was coming home to The Bloodline.

Any hopes of reconciliation disappeared moments later when Solo drove Jimmy Uso into the mat with a Samoan Spike before turning his attention to Jacob Fatu, reigniting the family's bitter war.

Previously known as Powerhouse Hobbs during his AEW run, Royce Keys has rapidly become a major player in WWE's Bloodline storyline. His surprise RAW appearance also made it clear that when Bloodline business is involved, the brand split means very little.