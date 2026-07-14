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WWE Airs Unedited Dean Ambrose Footage During RAW, Prompting Fan Discussion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2026
WWE Airs Unedited Dean Ambrose Footage During RAW, Prompting Fan Discussion

WWE took a trip down memory lane during the July 13 edition of RAW, revisiting one of the most iconic factions of the modern era. However, it was one particular detail that quickly became a talking point among viewers.

A video package celebrating the legacy of The Shield featured Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose, with Ambrose appearing throughout the footage completely unedited. The decision immediately sparked speculation across social media, although there appears to be a straightforward explanation behind it.

The retrospective aired following the opening segment involving Oba Femi and just before IYO SKY made her entrance for the first match of the evening. Narrated by Rollins and Reigns, the package highlighted The Shield's rise to prominence and included several classic moments featuring Ambrose alongside his former teammates.

Rather than obscuring or removing Ambrose from the footage, WWE presented the original clips exactly as they happened. The approach reflects the company's current philosophy under Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which has leaned toward preserving WWE history instead of editing former stars out of archival material.

Over the past few years, WWE has embraced its past through projects such as WWE Vault and documentary style content that showcases legendary moments in their original form. Keeping Ambrose visible in The Shield package aligns with that approach and acknowledges the group's lasting influence on WWE history.

Despite the online buzz, the footage should not be interpreted as a hint that Jon Moxley is on his way back to WWE. The former Dean Ambrose remains under contract with AEW through 2027 and continues to play a major role both on screen and behind the scenes.

Moxley currently leads the Death Riders faction while remaining one of AEW's top stars. His reported responsibilities also extend beyond the ring, with mentoring and coaching duties forming part of his current agreement.

For WWE, the decision appears to be less about teasing a surprise return and more about preserving one of the company's most influential chapters exactly as fans remember it.

 

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