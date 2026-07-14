×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi Chaos Erupts as Paul Heyman's Legal Gamble Backfires on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2026
Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi Chaos Erupts as Paul Heyman's Legal Gamble Backfires on WWE Raw

Paul Heyman attempted to outsmart Oba Femi on this week's episode of WWE Raw by bringing the law into Brock Lesnar's heated rivalry, but his plan quickly spiraled out of control.

With SummerSlam on the horizon and Lesnar set to face Femi inside Hell in a Cell, Heyman unveiled his latest strategy during the opening segment of Monday night's show. Surrounded by local police officers, Heyman claimed the security presence was necessary to protect both himself and Lesnar from what he described as an "obsessive stalker."

Heyman questioned why Femi had willingly given up his guaranteed World Championship opportunity at SummerSlam simply to continue chasing Lesnar, insisting it proved the powerhouse had become fixated on The Beast. Even so, Heyman acknowledged that Lesnar was eager to finally end the rivalry inside Hell in a Cell, promising the upcoming showdown would bring the feud to a definitive conclusion.

In an effort to prevent another confrontation before the premium live event, Heyman revealed that he had obtained a restraining order against Oba Femi, adding that Lesnar had secured one as well. Declaring, "This Beast is a law abiding citizen," Heyman looked pleased with himself as Lesnar reluctantly played along.

The legal tactic lasted only moments.

Oba Femi made his way to the ring regardless, prompting Heyman to warn that he was violating the court order. Police officers stepped in and attempted to arrest the former champion, but Femi swiftly overwhelmed every officer standing in his way.

After clearing the ring, Femi turned his attention to Lesnar, accusing him of hiding behind legal paperwork instead of facing him. He claimed Lesnar once "ran the place" but now only "runs away."

Femi also explained why he sacrificed his guaranteed World Championship match at SummerSlam, saying Lesnar would have found a way to cost him that opportunity regardless. Instead, he made it clear that ending his rivalry with The Beast means more to him than chasing championship gold.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement