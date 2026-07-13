WWE Monday Raw Full Results - July 12, 2026

WWE RAW opened with footage of several of the night's featured stars arriving at the arena, including Seth Rollins, Penta, Iyo Sky, and members of The Vision, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi's Rivalry Escalates

Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW alongside Paul Heyman, who was accompanied by a group of police officers positioned around the ring. Heyman claimed the officers were present because of Oba Femi, accusing the powerhouse of stalking Lesnar after allegedly turning down a championship opportunity simply to continue pursuing "The Beast."

Heyman insulted Femi throughout the segment, calling him obsessed and even claiming he had secured restraining orders against both Femi and Lesnar. The claims were quickly challenged when Oba Femi made his entrance.

As the officers attempted to intervene, Femi dismantled every one of them before entering the ring. He demanded Lesnar stop hiding behind games and security, declaring their next confrontation would be the final battle and warning that Brock could no longer run from him.

Iyo Sky def. Roxanne Perez

The opening match featured Iyo Sky taking on Roxanne Perez, who was accompanied by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Sky started aggressively, overwhelming Perez with strikes, double knees, and a near fall before sending her opponent outside with a dropkick. Sky attempted a suicide dive, but Perez intercepted her and eventually gained control after Morgan and Rodriguez provided a distraction, allowing Perez to drive Sky onto the ring apron before the match went to commercial.

Back from the break, Perez continued targeting Sky's injured knee while trapping her in the Tree of Woe and delivering a series of attacks. Sky eventually battled back with a backbreaker, missile dropkick, and several near falls before another attempt at the Bullet Train Attack resulted in Sky crashing knee-first into the turnbuckle.

Perez capitalized with a half crab, but Sky reversed into a crossface. In the closing moments, Morgan and Rodriguez again attempted to interfere, allowing Perez to score a roll-up. Sky rolled through the pinning combination and secured the three-count herself.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Following the match, Liv Morgan attempted to attack Sky but was initially driven from the ring. However, Morgan, Rodriguez, and Perez overwhelmed Sky during the numbers advantage. Sol Ruca rushed to make the save but was quickly neutralized by Rodriguez. Morgan then hit Oblivion on Sky before smashing her with the Women's Championship as Perez and Rodriguez restrained the former champion.

Maxxine Dupri Fully Joins The Vision

The Vision made their way to the ring, with Logan Paul officially introducing Bron Breakker and Austin Theory as the new WWE Tag Team Champions before welcoming Maxxine Dupri as the group's newest member.

Before Dupri could speak, Otis and Akira Tozawa interrupted. Tozawa pleaded with Dupri to reconsider, insisting Austin Theory was manipulating her. Dupri admitted she still cared for Alpha Academy but claimed they forced her to make a choice.

Otis attempted to reason with Dupri, but Theory interrupted by mocking Otis and ridiculing his appearance. Otis snapped and attacked Theory, leading to a chaotic brawl involving Breakker and Tozawa.

Otis initially fought off both Theory and Breakker before Dupri stepped in front of Theory. Appearing to tease a reconciliation with Otis, Dupri instead distracted him long enough for Theory to deliver a low blow.

Dupri then handed Theory brass knuckles, allowing him to knock Otis unconscious with a loaded punch. Breakker followed with a devastating Spear to both Tozawa and Otis before The Vision posed triumphantly over the fallen Alpha Academy members.

Royce Keys def. Jimmy Uso via Disqualification

After beginning during the commercial break, Jimmy Uso battled Royce Keys in a physical contest.

Keys used his power advantage throughout the match, although Jimmy countered with a Samoan Drop onto the announce table during the action.

Late in the match, Jacob Fatu arrived at ringside. Moments after Keys planted Jimmy with Sky High for a near fall, Fatu entered the ring and attacked Keys, causing the referee to call for the disqualification.

Winner: Royce Keys via Disqualification

The post-match chaos escalated quickly. Fatu attempted to crush Keys with a chair-assisted Hip Attack before Solo Sikoa appeared.

Solo claimed he had realized the importance of family and wanted to return to The Bloodline. After briefly teasing reconciliation, Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso from behind before turning his attention to Fatu.

Fatu fought back and locked Sikoa in the Tongan Death Grip while Jimmy recovered and superkicked Keys.

LA Knight then stormed to the ring wielding a steel chair, driving Fatu from the ring with repeated chair shots. Standing alongside Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys, Knight challenged Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso to a six-man tag team match at SummerSlam.

Paul Heyman Distances Himself From The Vision

Backstage, Paul Heyman congratulated Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri for their dominance earlier in the evening.

When Theory jokingly asked if Heyman was returning to work with them, Heyman instead praised Dupri's performance and suggested they no longer needed his guidance before walking away, leaving The Vision confused.

Elsewhere backstage, Adam Pearce informed Oba Femi that Heyman's earlier claims were entirely fabricated. Pearce revealed there was never any restraining order and that the "police officers" were merely hired security. Femi vowed to destroy Brock Lesnar.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria Explode

Bayley invited Lyra Valkyria to the ring hoping to settle their issues.

Instead, Valkyria delivered a blistering verbal attack, blaming Bayley for holding her back over the past year. She accused Bayley of constantly portraying herself as the victim and declared she was the weakest member of WWE's Four Horsewomen.

Bayley fired back by listing her accomplishments and promised to add another victory when they meet at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Valkyria attempted a cheap shot, but Bayley caught her before a fight broke out. Valkyria eventually planted Bayley with the Bayley-to-Belly and stood over her while displaying increasingly erratic behavior.

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match

The gauntlet began with Dominik Mysterio facing Joe Hendry.

Hendry controlled much of the opening exchange before JD McDonagh distracted him at ringside. The opening allowed Mysterio to connect with the 619 followed by a Frog Splash to score the first elimination.

Joe Hendry eliminated

Je'Von Evans entered next and immediately showcased his speed.

McDonagh once again attempted to interfere, but this time Danhausen appeared, distracting Mysterio. Evans capitalized with the OG Cutter to eliminate Dominik.

Dominik Mysterio eliminated

Dragon Lee entered next, producing an exciting, high-flying contest with Evans featuring dives, counters, and several near falls.

After surviving Lee's offense, Evans managed to catch him with a sudden roll-up to advance.

Dragon Lee eliminated

Rusev entered through the crowd and immediately overwhelmed the exhausted Evans.

Despite Evans surviving multiple submission attempts and landing The Red Dot for a near fall, Rusev repeatedly trapped him in The Accolade. Evans eventually passed out in the hold.

Je'Von Evans eliminated

Chad Gable entered fresh and attacked Rusev with a series of German suplexes.

After surviving The Accolade, Gable escaped another submission attempt before countering into a roll-up to eliminate the former United States Champion.

Rusev eliminated

Before Ethan Page officially entered, an enraged Rusev attacked Gable with another Accolade, leaving him weakened for the final entrant.

Page nearly stole the victory several times, connecting with the Confidence Breaker and controlling much of the final stretch. However, Gable recovered, locked in the Ankle Lock, and forced Page to tap out.

Winner: Chad Gable

Following the victory, Penta entered the ring and shook Gable's hand in a show of mutual respect.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Make Their SummerSlam Match Official

RAW closed with Adam Pearce overseeing the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Rollins signed first before mocking Reigns, saying fans now sang his entrance music louder than they acknowledged the "Original Tribal Chief." Reigns dismissed Rollins as his biggest hater and promised to finally end their rivalry.

After both men signed, the verbal confrontation intensified.

Reigns questioned Rollins' durability, suggesting he would only hold the championship briefly before suffering another injury. He also reminded Rollins that he needed Money in the Bank to defeat him and accused him of benefiting from Triple H's favoritism while still failing to surpass him.

Rollins responded by saying he had no desire to become Roman Reigns and was proud to fight for his own legacy rather than live in someone else's shadow.

The confrontation turned physical when Rollins punched Reigns and unloaded with mounted strikes. Reigns recovered with a Superman Punch and attempted to powerbomb Rollins through the contract table.

Rollins escaped by smashing Reigns with the microphone before planting him with a devastating Stomp. Rollins stood tall over the fallen Reigns as RAW went off the air, giving him the final momentum heading toward their SummerSlam showdown.