AEW Full Gear 2026 Officially Headed to Phoenix, Arizona

AEW has confirmed another major stop on its 2026 pay-per-view calendar, with Full Gear set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona this November.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 14 at the Mortgage Matchup Center, home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. News of the event was first reported by The Arizona Republic, with AEW President Tony Khan praising the company's previous visit to the state and expressing his excitement about returning.

Reflecting on Double or Nothing 2025, which took place in nearby Glendale, Khan highlighted the event's critical acclaim and believes AEW is in an even stronger position this year.

"It was voted the best wrestling show of the year, 2025. Double or Nothing 2025 was voted the best wrestling show of the year worldwide by Sports Illustrated, and a number of the top publications picked Double or Nothing in Arizona as the best wrestling event of the year last year," Khan said. "And AEW is even better in 2026. We're having an even bigger and better year in 2026. So it's perfect that we're coming back."

Fans will have several opportunities to secure tickets before the general sale. AEW's VIP pre-sale opens on July 21, followed by the standard pre-sale running from July 23 through July 26. General ticket sales begin on Monday, July 27, at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT.

Full Gear has been one of AEW's signature annual events since its debut in 2019. While Newark, New Jersey hosted three of the previous four editions, this year's event marks a return to Arizona following the success of Double or Nothing in 2025.

With Full Gear now officially confirmed, AEW's remaining 2026 pay-per-view schedule currently stands as follows: