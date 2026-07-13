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WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Officially Headed to Houston

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2026
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Officially Headed to Houston

WWE has confirmed that Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will take place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, continuing the company's recent trend of staging one of its biggest premium live events inside Major League Baseball stadiums.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, keeping its traditional place over Thanksgiving weekend. It marks the second consecutive year Survivor Series will be held in an MLB venue after last year's show at Petco Park in San Diego.

Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, was previously known as Minute Maid Park and previously welcomed WWE when it hosted the 2020 Royal Rumble. With its retractable roof, the stadium offers protection from any potential weather issues while providing a major event atmosphere.

WWE is working alongside Houston First Corporation, the city's official tourism and marketing organization, to bring the event to Houston. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, August 7, at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT), while fans will have access to a presale beginning one day earlier.

This year's show will celebrate the 40th edition of Survivor Series, one of WWE's long standing "Big Four" premium live events that debuted in 1987. It also marks the fifth consecutive year that the WarGames concept has served as the centerpiece of Survivor Series.

As part of the announcement, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared his excitement about the landmark event.

"Houston is the perfect host city to celebrate this milestone chapter in Survivor Series' storied history, and we look forward to partnering with Houston First and the Houston Astros to deliver an unforgettable event," Triple H said.

 

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