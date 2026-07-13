Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) Returns to Wrestling for First Match Since WWE Exit

More than a year after parting ways with WWE, Adam Scherr, formerly known to fans as Braun Strowman, has officially stepped back into the wrestling ring.

Scherr made his in ring return over the weekend for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) during a special outdoor event in Ashippun, Wisconsin, his home state. Teaming with reigning GLCW Champion Kal Herro, the pair competed in a handicap match against Drew Hernandez, Tony Evans and Tommy Boy.

The match saw Scherr dominate the opposition before setting up Herro to score the decisive victory, giving the duo the win in the two-on-three contest.

The appearance took place on July 11 as part of the annual Ashippun Firefighters Picnic, where GLCW presented a free wrestling event for fans. Scherr had previously been advertised for a special appearance, while Herro was originally promoted to defend the GLCW Championship against Hernandez.

Scherr, now 42, has largely focused on television projects since his WWE release in May 2025, which brought his second run with the company to an end. His USA Network series Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is currently in its second season and continues to use his WWE ring name. The series was developed before his departure, with WWE remaining involved in its production.

Away from wrestling, Scherr has also been expanding into entertainment by launching his own production company, with several reality television projects reportedly in development.

Despite finding success outside the squared circle, Scherr has admitted that professional wrestling still holds a special place in his life. Speaking earlier this summer on the Battleground Podcast, he revealed he would not rule out returning to WWE if the opportunity and financial terms made sense.

"I miss the ring. Don't get me wrong, I miss being in the ring," Scherr said. "I miss being in the locker room with the boys. I miss the pop. I miss the fans. I don't miss the politics and the bullcrap that comes along with it."