×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

NWA Revives Empower Event After Five Year Hiatus With Free 2026 Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2026
NWA Revives Empower Event After Five Year Hiatus With Free 2026 Return

The National Wrestling Alliance has officially confirmed the long awaited return of NWA Empower, bringing back the all women's event for the first time since its debut five years ago.

Empower 2026 will be held on Friday, August 28 in Sevierville, Tennessee, with the show streaming live and free on the NWA's YouTube channel. This year's event is being presented alongside Kross Fire Wrestling, the independent promotion owned by reigning NWA Women's Tag Team Champions Kenzie & Kylie Paige.

NWA President Billy Corgan praised the sisters for taking the lead on the show's revival.

"The inspiration for NWA Empower was always about providing a platform for those who need to be heard from, and loudly," Corgan said. "And who better than Kylie and Kenzie Paige, NWA champions in their own right, to steward and promote the return of this historic event as the owner-operators of Kross Fire Wrestling. Where together they've booked the card and the show, and present it proudly under the vaunted aegis of the National Wrestling Alliance, and we hope you will all join us!"

Several names have already been confirmed for the event, including NWA Women's Tag Team Champions Kenzie & Kylie Paige, NWA Women's World Champion Tiffany Nieves, NWA Women's Television Champion Gisele Shaw, as well as Effy, Carson Bartholomew Drake, and Sirena Veil.

The original Empower took place in 2021 under the guidance of executive producer Mickie James, earning praise as an all women's pay-per-view. However, the event was never brought back, with Billy Corgan previously explaining that the growing number of female wrestlers signed exclusively to WWE and AEW made it difficult to assemble a roster strong enough for another standalone show.

In addition to Empower's return, the NWA is also preparing for its 78th Anniversary Show on July 25, which will be taped for future episodes of NWA Powerrr. WWE star Nattie is among the advertised talent for that event.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement