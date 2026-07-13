NWA Revives Empower Event After Five Year Hiatus With Free 2026 Return

The National Wrestling Alliance has officially confirmed the long awaited return of NWA Empower, bringing back the all women's event for the first time since its debut five years ago.

Empower 2026 will be held on Friday, August 28 in Sevierville, Tennessee, with the show streaming live and free on the NWA's YouTube channel. This year's event is being presented alongside Kross Fire Wrestling, the independent promotion owned by reigning NWA Women's Tag Team Champions Kenzie & Kylie Paige.

NWA President Billy Corgan praised the sisters for taking the lead on the show's revival.

"The inspiration for NWA Empower was always about providing a platform for those who need to be heard from, and loudly," Corgan said. "And who better than Kylie and Kenzie Paige, NWA champions in their own right, to steward and promote the return of this historic event as the owner-operators of Kross Fire Wrestling. Where together they've booked the card and the show, and present it proudly under the vaunted aegis of the National Wrestling Alliance, and we hope you will all join us!"

Several names have already been confirmed for the event, including NWA Women's Tag Team Champions Kenzie & Kylie Paige, NWA Women's World Champion Tiffany Nieves, NWA Women's Television Champion Gisele Shaw, as well as Effy, Carson Bartholomew Drake, and Sirena Veil.

The original Empower took place in 2021 under the guidance of executive producer Mickie James, earning praise as an all women's pay-per-view. However, the event was never brought back, with Billy Corgan previously explaining that the growing number of female wrestlers signed exclusively to WWE and AEW made it difficult to assemble a roster strong enough for another standalone show.

In addition to Empower's return, the NWA is also preparing for its 78th Anniversary Show on July 25, which will be taped for future episodes of NWA Powerrr. WWE star Nattie is among the advertised talent for that event.