WWE Reveals Launch Date and Pricing for Long Awaited Club WWE Membership

After months of anticipation, WWE is finally preparing to roll out its new fan membership program, Club WWE.

Fans who signed up for the Club WWE waitlist received an email on Monday confirming that a special Founding Member Preview will begin this Friday, July 17. The premium membership will cost $99 per year, with early adopters receiving a range of exclusive perks before the full service officially launches.

Among the biggest incentives is a Founding Member Kit packed with exclusive collectibles created specifically for the first wave of subscribers. Members will also gain early access to the Club WWE digital platform, allowing them to preview exclusive features and content before the public launch.

Additional benefits for founding members include bonus reward points from the moment they join, giving them a head start in the membership rewards program. WWE has also confirmed that founding members will receive access to a special discounted ticket offer for SummerSlam, with further details expected soon.

The email to subscribers stated:

"Club WWE Founding Member Preview opens this Friday, and here is everything included when you sign up.

FOUNDING MEMBER KIT: Get a package of unique and exclusive items made just for founding members.

FIRST LOOK AT THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE: Be among the first fans to explore the Club WWE digital experience before the full launch. See some sneak peaks of the new and exclusive content coming to Club WWE.

BONUS POINTS: Founding Members earn bonus points from day one to get a head start on rewards.

SUMMER SLAM TICKET OFFER: Founding Members get an exclusive ticket offer for SummerSlam. More details to come.

Secure your spot. Membership is just $99 a year. That's $8.25 per month when you sign up for a year."

WWE first unveiled Club WWE back in April, with John Cena helping promote the initiative. Many fans initially expected Cena's appearance at WWE Backlash to officially launch the program, but instead he introduced the still-developing John Cena Classic. There has been speculation that Club WWE members could eventually receive exclusive opportunities connected to that project, including potential fan voting.

Beyond the Founding Member bonuses, WWE has previously outlined a number of long-term benefits that subscribers can expect, including: