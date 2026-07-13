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WWE Announces Combined Raw and SmackDown TV Taping in Cleveland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2026
WWE Announces Combined Raw and SmackDown TV Taping in Cleveland

WWE has confirmed another adjustment to its television schedule, with a special double taping set to take place when the company visits Cleveland later this summer.

Instead of hosting only Friday Night SmackDown on August 28 at Rocket Arena, WWE will also record the August 31 edition of Raw on the same night. The move follows the postponement of the previously announced Raw event in Charlotte, North Carolina. That show has now been replaced with a SmackDown event, which is scheduled to take place in Charlotte in February 2027.

The scheduling shake-up suggests WWE is building a break into its calendar for talent and production staff around the Labor Day period. As part of those changes, the SmackDown event originally planned for Cincinnati on September 4 has been canceled, and WWE has yet to announce where or when that episode will be taped.

Following the weekend, WWE will present Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta on September 6 before heading to Birmingham, Alabama for Raw. The company will then continue its international schedule with a tour across Mexico and South America.

This is not the first time WWE has opted for a double television taping. The company recently recorded both Raw and SmackDown in Atlantic City, allowing it to air the July 3 edition of SmackDown on tape delay.

 

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