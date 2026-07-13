WWE Puts Corporate Private Jet on the Market for Over $10 Million

WWE is parting ways with one of its corporate aircraft, with the company's Bombardier Global 5000 now officially listed for sale.
The aircraft, operated by WWE Jet Services, carries an asking price of $10.495 million. Built in 2008, the jet is currently based in White Plains, New York, and received a major refurbishment from Bombardier in December 2023.
That overhaul included a fresh exterior paint scheme and a completely redesigned cabin interior. The luxury jet can accommodate up to 13 passengers and comes fitted with several modern upgrades, including Starlink and Jetwave high-speed internet, an enhanced cabin management system, updated cockpit displays, plus advanced flight features such as HUD/EVS and Synthetic Vision System (SVS).
The sales listing states the aircraft has been privately operated under Part 91 by just two U.S. owners, has no recorded damage history, and is fully up to date with scheduled maintenance. It also notes that all WWE branding and logos will be removed before the aircraft changes hands.
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