CM Punk Wants Future WWE Stars to Work Less and Earn More Than He Did

CM Punk believes the next generation of professional wrestlers should enjoy a better quality of life than those who came before them, saying he hopes future stars work fewer dates while earning even bigger salaries.

During an appearance on What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion explained that he sees it as the natural progression of any successful industry.

"I want the next generation to work less and get paid more than I did, because that's what you should want in any business," Punk said.

Punk compared the situation to conversations he has had with friends currently playing in the NHL, noting that veteran hockey players are happy to see younger athletes benefiting from higher salaries rather than resenting them.

"I talk to a lot of my friends in the NHL, and they're stoked. They're like, 'This is great. These young kids are making more money than we ever did. This is great,'" Punk said. "I want that for wrestlers."

His comments echo other points he made during the interview regarding the evolution of WWE's backstage culture. Punk noted that today's management is more patient with developing talent, contrasting it with the environment earlier in his career, when he felt a single mistake could derail a wrestler's opportunity on the main roster.

Punk is currently enjoying another run as Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating Sami Zayn for the title. His first championship defense is scheduled for SummerSlam, where he will put the gold on the line against Cody Rhodes.