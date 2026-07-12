CM Punk Borrows Charlotte Flair's Robe During WWE Live Event Entrance

CM Punk added a memorable twist to his first WWE live event appearance as champion by borrowing a familiar piece of ring attire from none other than Charlotte Flair.

After making his shocking return on Monday Night Raw, Punk stepped into the WWE Championship match on short notice following Cody Rhodes' removal from the bout. He defeated Sami Zayn to become WWE Champion, securing his first title reign since returning to the company.

The celebration continued on Saturday at WWE's live event inside the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where Punk entertained fans before the match had even begun.

Reports from those in attendance state that Punk was spotted backstage wearing Charlotte Flair's trademark entrance robe before making his way through the curtain. As he soaked in the crowd's reaction while wearing the robe, Flair suddenly appeared behind him, took back her signature attire, and the playful backstage joke drew a big response from the audience.

The lighthearted moment highlighted Punk's relaxed mood following his championship victory. It also comes as he prepares for a demanding schedule, with WWE reportedly planning for the new champion to appear at every remaining live event on the current house show loop.

Charlotte Flair IG story finding CM Punk backstage at tonight's #WWELasCruces with her robe 😂😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSGpteFyTC , Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 12, 2026