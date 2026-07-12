Matt Hardy Reveals His Real Goal in TNA Isn't Winning Titles

Matt Hardy has made it clear that, even after decades in the wrestling business, his focus is no longer just on adding to his own legacy. Instead, the veteran believes one of his biggest responsibilities in TNA is helping establish the promotion's next generation of talent.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy explained that he and his brother Jeff have always taken pride in elevating those they share the ring with. Their current rivalry with The Righteous, he said, is designed to do exactly that.

"Jeff and I, we have always been very giving, and we do want to make stars. Our point in this whole program with the Righteous is to make them into stars as much as we can," Hardy said.

While creating new stars remains a priority, Hardy admitted the legendary duo also wants to maintain their own momentum with fans. He revealed that singles competition could also be part of their future plans, including a potential showdown between Jeff Hardy and Nic Nemeth.

"We've talked about doing some singles stuff, even coming up, going forward a little bit, dipping back into that. We might even see a little sampling of that with Jeff versus Nic Nemeth, which is going to be interesting," Hardy said, adding that he believes the match would be a major attraction for an upcoming event in Philadelphia.

Hardy emphasized that both he and Jeff are happy to step aside and help younger wrestlers reach the next level whenever they believe the time is right.

"Our goal is to give back, because what we want to do is stay relevant and still seem like we're hip and cool, but still help put people over," Hardy said. "We definitely want to see them as the tag champs."

He also revealed the friendly challenge the Hardys regularly give to the talent they work alongside, joking that they're still waiting for someone to surpass them in fan popularity at autograph sessions.

"Jeff and I, we say this to people all the time. We even joke with Nic Nemeth about it. Like, hey, we're just still waiting on somebody to have a longer line than us at the meet and greet," Hardy said. "That's what we're challenging each of you guys to do."