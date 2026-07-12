×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jinder Mahal Reveals Vince McMahon Nearly Fired Him

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2026
Jinder Mahal Reveals Vince McMahon Nearly Fired Him

Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal in WWE, has revealed that his career almost took a dramatically different path after accidentally injuring Finn Bálor during a match on WWE Raw.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring, Dhesi recalled a frightening backstage moment that came just weeks before the biggest opportunity of his career. During a singles match with Bálor, he accidentally caused a concussion while performing a spot they had successfully executed countless times at live events.

"It was myself and Finn Balor in a singles match on 'Raw,' and I accidentally gave him a concussion," Dhesi explained. "He was coming off the ropes. I gave him a forearm. We would do this spot every night on the live events as a hope spot."

The mistake led to an immediate confrontation backstage with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"When I came into gorilla, Vince told me himself, he said, 'I should fire you,'" Dhesi recalled. "That changed the trajectory of my life, because a week later, I went to 'SmackDown,' and a week after that, I was number one contender, and a month after, I was WWE Champion. Everything could have ended had I came back to gorilla and Vince said, 'You're fired.'"

Dhesi admitted the incident left him on edge for days, unsure if his WWE future was in jeopardy. He said he accepted that any punishment handed down would simply be part of the job.

"I had told Road Dogg, 'Hey, if I'm in the doghouse, and I gotta learn to eat you know what, I'm going to learn to love it, it's all good,'" Dhesi said. "I was just willing to do whatever the punishment was."

Fortunately for Dhesi, his fears never became reality. Within weeks he was moved to SmackDown, earned a WWE Championship opportunity, and shocked the wrestling world by capturing the title in one of the most unexpected championship victories in modern WWE history.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement