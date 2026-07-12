Jinder Mahal Reveals Vince McMahon Nearly Fired Him

Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal in WWE, has revealed that his career almost took a dramatically different path after accidentally injuring Finn Bálor during a match on WWE Raw.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring, Dhesi recalled a frightening backstage moment that came just weeks before the biggest opportunity of his career. During a singles match with Bálor, he accidentally caused a concussion while performing a spot they had successfully executed countless times at live events.

"It was myself and Finn Balor in a singles match on 'Raw,' and I accidentally gave him a concussion," Dhesi explained. "He was coming off the ropes. I gave him a forearm. We would do this spot every night on the live events as a hope spot."

The mistake led to an immediate confrontation backstage with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"When I came into gorilla, Vince told me himself, he said, 'I should fire you,'" Dhesi recalled. "That changed the trajectory of my life, because a week later, I went to 'SmackDown,' and a week after that, I was number one contender, and a month after, I was WWE Champion. Everything could have ended had I came back to gorilla and Vince said, 'You're fired.'"

Dhesi admitted the incident left him on edge for days, unsure if his WWE future was in jeopardy. He said he accepted that any punishment handed down would simply be part of the job.

"I had told Road Dogg, 'Hey, if I'm in the doghouse, and I gotta learn to eat you know what, I'm going to learn to love it, it's all good,'" Dhesi said. "I was just willing to do whatever the punishment was."

Fortunately for Dhesi, his fears never became reality. Within weeks he was moved to SmackDown, earned a WWE Championship opportunity, and shocked the wrestling world by capturing the title in one of the most unexpected championship victories in modern WWE history.