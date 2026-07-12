×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H and Nick Khan Earn High Praise From Billy Corgan for Supporting NWA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2026
Triple H and Nick Khan Earn High Praise From Billy Corgan for Supporting NWA

Billy Corgan has revealed just how much WWE has helped the National Wrestling Alliance behind the scenes, crediting both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Nick Khan for their support of the historic promotion.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman has served as president of the NWA for nearly a decade, helping keep the legendary wrestling organization active on the independent scene. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Corgan spoke warmly about WWE's willingness to work with the NWA, particularly after allowing Natalya to compete for the promotion.

"Of course, thank you, Nick Khan and Triple H," Corgan said. "Their support of the NWA is mind-blowing to me. Of course, WWE is the industry leader; they drive most of the conversation ... but behind the scenes, WWE has treated me like gold. I have nothing but praise for them; they've just been amazing with me. ... Maybe that's just, at the end of the day, Triple H being a fan of old-school NWA. It means something to him that the NWA's come back, too."

Natalya has become one of several WWE stars permitted to work outside the company over the past year. She is scheduled to return to the NWA at NWA 78 on July 25, where she'll join a lineup that also features former WWE star Heath Slater, Effy, "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason, and several other independent standouts.

Since receiving permission from WWE management, Natalya has also competed in GCW Bloodsport and Booker T's Reality of Wrestling while continuing her WWE career. Most recently, she challenged Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement