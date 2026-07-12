Triple H and Nick Khan Earn High Praise From Billy Corgan for Supporting NWA

Billy Corgan has revealed just how much WWE has helped the National Wrestling Alliance behind the scenes, crediting both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Nick Khan for their support of the historic promotion.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman has served as president of the NWA for nearly a decade, helping keep the legendary wrestling organization active on the independent scene. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Corgan spoke warmly about WWE's willingness to work with the NWA, particularly after allowing Natalya to compete for the promotion.

"Of course, thank you, Nick Khan and Triple H," Corgan said. "Their support of the NWA is mind-blowing to me. Of course, WWE is the industry leader; they drive most of the conversation ... but behind the scenes, WWE has treated me like gold. I have nothing but praise for them; they've just been amazing with me. ... Maybe that's just, at the end of the day, Triple H being a fan of old-school NWA. It means something to him that the NWA's come back, too."

Natalya has become one of several WWE stars permitted to work outside the company over the past year. She is scheduled to return to the NWA at NWA 78 on July 25, where she'll join a lineup that also features former WWE star Heath Slater, Effy, "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason, and several other independent standouts.

Since receiving permission from WWE management, Natalya has also competed in GCW Bloodsport and Booker T's Reality of Wrestling while continuing her WWE career. Most recently, she challenged Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship.