Nikki Bella Says She'd Still "Panty Drop" for Batman

Nikki Bella has no regrets about one of the internet's favorite podcast moments. The WWE Hall of Famer has once again embraced her now-viral confession about Batman, making it clear that her opinion has not changed.

During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the Bella Twins revisited some of their most memorable quotes in a game of "Who Said It?" Brie Bella read out the infamous line:

"I would a 1000% risk it all and panty drop for Batman."

Nikki immediately recognized the quote as her own.

"That was me because it went everywhere. So, yeah. Me,"

After watching the original clip back, Nikki confirmed she still feels exactly the same.

"Guess what? Still would," she said with a laugh.

Brie was quick to add her own reaction.

"Oh, s**t. Where’s Batman?"

The moment brought back memories of the original discussion, which quickly spread across social media after first airing. Nikki once again made it clear that Batman remains her ultimate fictional crush.

The viral comment originally came during a "Hear Me Out" segment on the sisters' podcast, where they revealed fictional characters they would happily "risk it all" for. Brie selected the animated Batman from the classic 1990s series, praising his strong jawline, mysterious personality, and even giving the Batmobile some credit.

Nikki, however, made it clear that any version of the Dark Knight would do. She explained that Batman's brooding personality and mysterious nature were exactly her type, leading to the now-famous declaration that she would "panty drop" for the Caped Crusader, a comment she proudly stands behind to this day.