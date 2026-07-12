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Hiroshi Tanahashi Invites Axe Wang To Train With NJPW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2026
Hiroshi Tanahashi Invites Axe Wang To Train With NJPW

Taiwanese wrestler Axe Wang is set for a major opportunity after receiving a personal invitation from New Japan Pro Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi to train with the renowned promotion.

Wang, who has spent the past decade competing for Taiwan's PUZZLE Pro Wrestling, celebrated the 10th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut during a special event on Saturday. The celebration included a surprise video message from Tanahashi, who extended an invitation for Wang to travel to Japan and begin training with NJPW.

In the translated message, Tanahashi said:

“Axe Wang, congratulations on the 10th anniversary of your debut. I have one request for you. Axe, won’t you please come to NJPW and try training here? I’ll be waiting.”

Following the announcement, PUZZLE Pro Wrestling confirmed that Wang accepted the invitation after discussions within the promotion. He is scheduled to travel to Japan in September to begin training with NJPW.

Before making the move, Wang will wrestle one final match for PUZZLE at the promotion's Zhongli Dojo event on August 15.

The promotion stated:

“At the conclusion of the 7/11 ‘AXE WANG 10th Anniversary Memorial Tournament,’ New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi invited Axe Wang to train with New Japan. After internal discussions within the group, competitor Axe Wang will head to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for training in September, with the 8/15 Zhongli Dojo match serving as his final bout before departing for Japan.”

The opportunity marks a significant milestone for Wang, who now has the chance to develop his skills within one of the world's most respected wrestling promotions.

 

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