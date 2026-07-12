Scorpio Sky Opens Up About AEW Absence and Why It Has Been "Frustrating"

Scorpio Sky has spoken candidly about the emotional challenge of spending long periods away from AEW television, admitting that while he understands his situation could be much worse, it's still difficult to accept being sidelined.

Speaking on the Tagging In with Chris Harris podcast, the former AEW TNT Tag Team Champion reflected on the mental battle of staying motivated despite not being featured regularly.

Sky acknowledged that, in the grand scheme of things, he feels fortunate to still be under contract and earning a living, especially when many people are facing far greater hardships.

"It's really like a mind-f, you know, because on the surface it could be a lot worse. You’re sitting at home and getting paid, and there are people who don’t have a place to live. There are people who are struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, working 60 hours a week, and barely able to make ends meet.

"So when you think about it on that scale, it’s like, ‘I can’t complain, man.’"

Despite recognizing that perspective, Sky admitted there are days when the reality of not wrestling becomes incredibly frustrating, particularly because performing has always been his dream.

"But then there are other days where you’re just like, ‘Man, I grew up dreaming of doing this. I didn’t grow up dreaming of getting paid not to do it.’ And it’s hard because you want to do it. You love it.

"Not only that, but from the business side, you’ve got to earn your next contract. So it does get frustrating, especially when it’s out of your hands and it’s not due to an injury."

Sky added that he knows he is far from the only wrestler to experience this type of situation, noting that crowded rosters make it impossible for everyone to receive consistent television time. Rather than dwelling on it, he believes the best approach is to stay prepared for whenever an opportunity finally arrives.

"But that’s the nature of the business, and I think a lot of wrestlers have gone through it, not just myself. There’s a lot of talent in every company, and you’re never going to get used as often as you’d like to be.

"So you just have to roll with it, try to put yourself in the best situation you can, and be ready when your jersey number gets called."