Victoria Confirms Her Wrestling Career Is Officially Over

Retirement announcements in professional wrestling often come with an asterisk, but former WWE and TNA standout Lisa Marie Varon has made it clear she has no plans to step back into the ring.

Best known to WWE fans as Victoria and to TNA audiences as Tara, Varon addressed her future during a recent WhatNot livestream, confirming that her in-ring career has come to an end.

Speaking during Friday's stream, Varon left little room for doubt.

“No, no. I retired. I retired,” Varon said. “My body hurts, you guys. I still do appearances, and WhatNot is my new favorite thing.”

Varon's final match took place in January 2023, when she teamed with Gisele Shaw in a challenge for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie.

Although she initially retired in 2019, Varon made a surprise return to WWE in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble. She lasted just over seven minutes before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler, marking her final appearance in a WWE ring.

Before entering professional wrestling, Varon built an impressive résumé in fitness, bodybuilding, and cheerleading competitions. She began training with Ultimate Pro Wrestling in 2000 before continuing her development through Memphis, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and Heartland Championship Wrestling, eventually making her WWE television debut on Sunday Night Heat in 2002.

Her career included appearances at two WrestleMania events. At WrestleMania XIX, she competed alongside Jazz in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus. One year later at WrestleMania XX, she defeated Molly Holly in the memorable Title vs. Hair Match.

Varon remained with WWE until 2009 before joining TNA, where she wrestled through 2013. She continued competing on the independent circuit until 2019 while making occasional appearances for both WWE and TNA before her final comeback.

Over the course of her career, Varon captured the WWE Women's Championship twice, the TNA Knockouts Championship five times, and the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Brooke Tessmacher. She was also honored with the Cauliflower Alley Club Women's Wrestling Award in 2015, cementing her legacy as one of the most accomplished female wrestlers of her generation.