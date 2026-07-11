AEW Re-Signs Key Dark Order Members, Ending Contract Uncertainty

AEW has reportedly locked down the future of the Dark Order, bringing an end to months of speculation over the faction's expiring contracts.

According to Fightful Select, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver have all signed new deals with AEW, ensuring the longtime group remains with both AEW and Ring of Honor.

Earlier this year, Fightful reported that several Dark Order contracts were nearing expiration. Those concerns have now reportedly been resolved, with the trio committing their futures to the company.

The three originally signed new three-year agreements in 2023, which were due to expire during 2026. Their latest reported contracts keep the faction together as they continue competing across singles, tag team, and trios competition.

The renewals also extend Evil Uno's role behind the scenes. Alongside his in-ring career, he has reportedly been working as a coach for both AEW and ROH, giving the promotion another experienced hand backstage.

Dark Order has been part of AEW since the company's earliest days. Evil Uno appeared at the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019, while Reynolds and Silver joined later that year. Although the faction has spent more time in ROH than on Dynamite in recent years, it has remained a consistent presence within the promotion.

With these reported signings, AEW has secured one of its original acts and removed another batch of expiring contracts from the list of potential departures.