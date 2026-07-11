Hangman Adam Page Set for Long Awaited AEW Return on Collision

After months away from AEW television, "Hangman" Adam Page is officially on his way back.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Page will return on tonight's episode of AEW Collision, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the former world champion's status following his devastating loss to MJF at AEW Revolution.

Page has not appeared since March 15, when he battled MJF in an unforgettable 46 minute Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship. Despite delivering one of the standout performances of the year, Page was unable to dethrone Friedman.

The defeat carried even greater consequences than the championship itself. Under the match stipulation, Page forfeited any future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship, leaving many fans wondering what would come next after he vanished from AEW programming.

That absence is now over.

Tony Khan announced that Page will open the July 11 edition of AEW Collision, which takes place live in Roanoke, Virginia, marking his first appearance in nearly four months and a return in front of his home state crowd.

Khan wrote on social media:

"Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/11

Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA!

We haven’t seen Hangman since Revolution in March, & he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW!"

With Page finally back on AEW television, fans will be eager to learn what direction is next for one of the company's biggest stars after losing the ability to challenge for the AEW World Championship.