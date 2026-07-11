×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Hangman Adam Page Set for Long Awaited AEW Return on Collision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2026
Hangman Adam Page Set for Long Awaited AEW Return on Collision

After months away from AEW television, "Hangman" Adam Page is officially on his way back.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Page will return on tonight's episode of AEW Collision, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the former world champion's status following his devastating loss to MJF at AEW Revolution.

Page has not appeared since March 15, when he battled MJF in an unforgettable 46 minute Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship. Despite delivering one of the standout performances of the year, Page was unable to dethrone Friedman.

The defeat carried even greater consequences than the championship itself. Under the match stipulation, Page forfeited any future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship, leaving many fans wondering what would come next after he vanished from AEW programming.

That absence is now over.

Tony Khan announced that Page will open the July 11 edition of AEW Collision, which takes place live in Roanoke, Virginia, marking his first appearance in nearly four months and a return in front of his home state crowd.

Khan wrote on social media:

"Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/11

Hangman Page will kick off AEW Collision LIVE in Roanoke, VA!

We haven’t seen Hangman since Revolution in March, & he returns to AEW to open Collision LIVE in his home state Virginia TOMORROW!"

With Page finally back on AEW television, fans will be eager to learn what direction is next for one of the company's biggest stars after losing the ability to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement