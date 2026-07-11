Jack Swagger Knocked Out By Former TNA Star In Power Slap Bout

Jake Hager, known to wrestling fans as Jack Swagger from his WWE and AEW career, came up short in his latest Power Slap appearance after being knocked out by former TNA wrestler Mahabali Shera, whose real name is Amanpreet Singh.

Hager looked to be in control early, delivering a thunderous slap in the opening round that sent Singh crashing to one knee. Despite the strong start, Singh weathered the storm and mounted an impressive comeback. In the third round, he landed a decisive slap that knocked Hager out, earning the victory in dramatic fashion.

The loss marks Hager's second appearance in Power Slap. He successfully won his promotional debut during WrestleMania 42 weekend, but was unable to build on that momentum against Singh.

Since leaving AEW in 2024, Hager has stated that he is "largely retired" from professional wrestling, instead pursuing opportunities in combat sports.

Power Slap, headed by UFC President Dana White, describes itself as the world's leading slap fighting promotion. The organization is licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, with athletes from around the world competing in regulated slap fighting contests.