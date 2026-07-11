Kevin Nash Credits Paul Orndorff And Rick Rude For Career Defining Lesson

Kevin Nash has looked back on one of the moments that changed the course of his wrestling career, revealing how the late Paul Orndorff and Rick Rude helped him unlock a new understanding of the business.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash reflected on Orndorff's reputation and dismissed the idea that "Mr. Wonderful" was difficult to work with.

"No, man, he was cool. He was passionate," Nash said before sharing a backstage story from his early WCW days.

Nash recalled working with Ricky Steamboat during a television taping when he finally started to understand how to control a match and generate the right kind of reaction. Afterward, Orndorff immediately approached him, clearly recognizing that something had clicked.

"I remember Orndorff came up to me, and it was one of those things where guys that know just come and grab you by your forearm," Nash said. "It was like the light bulb finally went off. He was so excited."

Rick Rude also noticed the breakthrough and encouraged Nash to continue working in that style. According to Nash, the veteran stars explained that Steamboat would always know when to fire back and protect his own momentum, allowing Nash to focus on maximizing his own performance.

"Ricky will talk, Ricky will make sure Ricky stays strong, Ricky will fight back when Ricky needs to fight back. That's one of those things you just learn in the business," Nash explained.

The advice completely changed Nash's perspective, with the WWE Hall of Famer admitting it was the moment everything finally made sense.

"I was just like, oh, I get it," Nash said, before jokingly adding, "Did I waste the last two years of my life?"