Sheamus Receives Emotional Farewell Message From JD McDonagh After WWE Exit

Sheamus has officially closed the chapter on his remarkable WWE career, and one of the first stars to publicly acknowledge his departure has been fellow Irishman JD McDonagh.

The former multi time world champion recently confirmed his exit from WWE by sharing an emotional message on X, jokingly referencing his famous "Banger after Banger" catchphrase before signing off with a heartfelt farewell in Irish to his WWE colleagues.

Reports earlier this month indicated that Sheamus opted to enter free agency after his WWE contract expired. It was said that he declined a restructured deal that included reduced financial terms, instead choosing to test the open market. While nothing has been confirmed regarding his future, promotions such as AEW, TNA, NJPW and various independent companies are all expected to have interest in the veteran star.

Following the announcement, JD McDonagh took to Instagram to pay tribute to his fellow countryman.

McDonagh wrote: "Until the next one, Sheamo. Thanks for everything."

Although both men are among Ireland's most recognisable wrestling exports, they rose through the ranks during different periods. Sheamus built his reputation with Irish Whip Wrestling between 2004 and 2006 before signing with WWE, while McDonagh became a standout performer across the Irish and British independent scenes through promotions including OTT, Fight Factory Pro, PROGRESS, RevPro, Fight Club Pro, ICW and RIPTIDE before joining WWE.

Outside the ring, the pair also share another passion. Both are devoted Liverpool supporters, and McDonagh accompanied his message with a photo of himself and Sheamus enjoying a Guinness together while attending a Liverpool match.