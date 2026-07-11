Perros del Mal Confirmed For Tonight's AAA On Fox Event

AAA has confirmed that the newly revived Perros del Mal faction will be back in action during tonight's edition of AAA on Fox.

The Saturday, July 11 broadcast takes place live from Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, with several notable names already announced for the event.

Earlier today, AAA revealed that Perros del Mal, made up of Daga, Karmen Petrovic, Bronco Nima, Berto, and Angel, will appear on the show. The group made a major statement during the June 20 episode when they launched a surprise attack on El Grande Americano following his appearance at Foro GNP Seguros in Merida, Yucatan.

Promoting tonight's event, AAA wrote:

"Perros del Mal on the attack. Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano LIVE. Match for the #1 Contender for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: TODAY #AAAenFOX."

The current lineup for tonight's show includes:

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio appears

El Grande Americano returns

No. 1 Contender's Match for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Jack Cartwheel vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Dragon Lee (winner receives a championship opportunity at Verano de Escándalo on July 25)

Perros del Mal (Bronco Nima, Karmen Petrovic, Angel, Garza, and Daga) are scheduled to appear