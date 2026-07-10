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Baron Corbin Returns On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 10, 2026
Baron Corbin Returns On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

Baron Corbin made his shocking return to WWE on this week's episode of SmackDown, attacking both United States Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes following their highly anticipated showdown.

Williams defended his title in a non-title match against Hayes after the former champion demanded another opportunity on last week's SmackDown. The bout lasted just over 10 minutes and featured plenty of momentum swings, with Hayes battling through outside distractions involving Lil Yachty while looking to score a statement victory over the reigning champion.

Late in the match, Hayes connected with his First 48 finisher and climbed to the top rope, looking to put Williams away. Before he could hit his finishing move, however, Corbin's music hit, and the former United States Champion stormed to the ring, causing the match to end in a disqualification.

Corbin wasted no time making his presence felt, laying out both Williams and Hayes to stand tall as SmackDown came to a close, immediately inserting himself into the United States Championship picture.

The return comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Corbin's WWE status. Reports earlier this year indicated that he was expected to rejoin the company, and on Friday WWE further fueled anticipation by filing a trademark for his longtime nickname, "The Nomad."

Corbin's return marks his first WWE appearance since departing the company in November 2024, when his contract expired. During his time away, he competed on the independent wrestling scene under the ring name Bishop Dyer before making his surprise comeback on SmackDown.

 

 

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