WWE Smackdown Full Results - July 10th, 2026

Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcoming viewers before a video package recapped the shocking events of Monday Night RAW, where CM Punk captured the WWE Championship.

CM Punk Officially Joins SmackDown, Cody Rhodes Confronts the New Champion

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis opened the show inside the ring, addressing last week's confrontation with Gunther. Aldis admitted he became physical with "The Ring General" but maintained he was justified. Despite the incident, Aldis revealed he had been reinstated before introducing the brand's newest acquisition, the new WWE Champion, CM Punk.

Sporting a noticeable black eye, Punk received a thunderous ovation as he entered the ring. Aldis handed him the microphone, allowing the champion to address the WWE Universe.

Punk revealed that during his time away he had been negotiating a new contract and officially announced that he is now a member of the SmackDown roster. Reflecting on Monday's title victory, Punk said an unexpected championship opportunity "fell out of the sky," prompting him to throw on his gear at home and drive to the arena, where he left as WWE Champion.

The champion promised to remain the same fighting titleholder fans had seen on RAW, vowing to defend the championship against anyone willing to step up. Punk specifically mentioned Sami Zayn, saying he'd gladly grant him a rematch if he wanted one. He also acknowledged Gunther, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Trick Williams and several other potential challengers before purposely leaving one major name unsaid.

That omission brought Cody Rhodes to the ring.

The two shared a respectful moment as Cody checked on Punk's injured eye before bringing up their previous interaction. Rhodes noted that while some championship opportunities appear unexpectedly, others take years to build toward. Punk agreed their eventual showdown always felt destined for a WrestleMania main event, but admitted they could no longer avoid facing each other.

Cody simply said one word, SummerSlam.

Punk agreed, and the two men shook hands before Nick Aldis made it official, announcing CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor Defeats Tama Tonga

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill alongside Michin and B-Fab. Jade promised to destroy Alexa Bliss later in the evening and warned Charlotte Flair that anything that happened to Bliss would be Charlotte's fault.

The first match of the evening saw Finn Balor battle Tama Tonga, who was accompanied by Talla Tonga.

Balor started aggressively, overwhelming Tama early before Talla Tonga created the opening by tripping Balor during an attempted dive. Tama capitalized, taking control for much of the contest while Talla repeatedly inserted himself into the action from ringside.

Balor eventually rallied with a flurry of offense, including a headscissors takeover, Russian leg sweep, Sling Blade and Shotgun Dropkick. Talla once again tried to interfere by distracting Balor during his Coup de Grace attempt, allowing Tama to connect with Angel's Wings for a near fall.

After surviving another exchange, Balor knocked both members of the Bloodline to the floor with a dive before returning to the ring. A second Shotgun Dropkick sent Tama into the corner, and Balor finally connected with the Coup de Grace to score the victory.

Winner: Finn Balor

Gunther Demands Another Opportunity

Cathy Kelley later caught up with Carmelo Hayes, who mocked Lil Yachty before promising to remind Trick Williams exactly why he remains one of WWE's elite competitors.

Elsewhere backstage, R-Truth settled a lost bet with Axiom before being questioned by Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu about the whereabouts of Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys. Damian Priest eventually interrupted, warning Truth not to concern himself with Keys.

Later, Nick Aldis received a phone call from Sami Zayn, who informed the General Manager that he would be taking a mental health break.

Immediately afterward, Gunther confronted Aldis. Furious over recent events, Gunther insisted Aldis correct his mistake by placing him back in the WWE Championship picture. Aldis told Gunther he would consider the request before the end of the night.

Family Tensions Explode Between Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Royce Keys

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu entered the ring intending to call out Solo Sikoa. Instead, Royce Keys interrupted.

Keys confronted Jimmy, saying Jimmy had repeatedly mentioned his name over the past two weeks, so he decided to address things face-to-face. Jimmy insisted the Bloodline's issues were family business.

Keys responded with an emotional promo, saying blood doesn't make someone family, loyalty does. He revealed he no longer has family of his own and credited Jacob Fatu with being his family for the past fourteen years.

Jimmy warned Keys he was crossing a line.

When Jimmy suggested he and Fatu could handle Keys together, Jacob stopped him cold, making it clear there was no "we" before walking away and leaving Jimmy alone.

Jimmy attempted a cheap shot, but Keys immediately dropped him with a clothesline, leading directly into their match.

Jimmy Uso Defeats Royce Keys

Jimmy recovered after sending Keys into the steel steps outside the ring, slowing the larger competitor down.

Keys repeatedly showcased his power advantage, connecting with an impressive stalling suplex, multiple corner splashes, a powerslam and eventually two World's Strongest Slams onto the announce desk.

As the action intensified, Solo Sikoa suddenly appeared behind Jimmy, seemingly preparing to interfere. Before he could strike, Jacob Fatu stormed to ringside and attacked Solo instead.

With the chaos unfolding outside, Jimmy capitalized inside the ring, delivering a Spear to pin Royce Keys.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

Following the match, Jacob Fatu dragged Solo into the ring and brutally assaulted him. Keys attempted to calm Fatu down, but Fatu responded by superkicking him and crushing him with a senton.

Jimmy introduced a steel chair into the ring, allowing Fatu to wrap it around Solo's head in the corner. Fatu prepared for a devastating hip attack before stopping himself at the last second.

He warned Solo this was his final chance to stand with the family before walking away.

CM Punk Sends a Message to Johnny Gargano

Backstage, CM Punk once again declared that every superstar on SmackDown could line up for an opportunity at the WWE Championship.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae interrupted him, blaming Punk for destroying Sami Zayn's hope and momentum.

Punk responded by encouraging Gargano to remember who he really was, saying both Johnny and Candice belonged inside the ring competing instead of feeling sorry for themselves.

As Punk walked away, he encountered Finn Balor, who officially welcomed the WWE Champion to SmackDown.

Jade Cargill Defeats Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss entered accompanied by Charlotte Flair, while Jade Cargill arrived with Michin and B-Fab.

Bliss briefly gained momentum by targeting Jade's knee and using her speed to create openings, but Jade's overwhelming strength repeatedly halted every comeback.

Late in the contest, chaos erupted outside the ring as Michin and B-Fab became involved. Charlotte neutralized Michin but was quickly overwhelmed herself.

The distractions allowed Jade to recover before flattening Bliss with a pump kick and finishing her off with Jaded for the victory.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Following the match, Charlotte fought off Michin and B-Fab before Jade blindsided her with a superkick.

Jade then trapped Alexa Bliss' arm inside a steel chair and viciously stomped it, leaving Bliss screaming in pain while Charlotte watched helplessly.

Carmelo Hayes Defeats Trick Williams by Disqualification

Backstage, Trick Williams complained after misplacing the United States Championship until Lil Yachty presented him with a custom white-strapped version of the title.

The night's main event saw Carmelo Hayes battle United States Champion Trick Williams.

The longtime rivals delivered another competitive contest, exchanging momentum throughout. Trick used his size advantage while Hayes countered with his athleticism, highlighted by a springboard clothesline, Fade Away DDT and an incredible Frog Splash that nearly earned the victory.

As both men traded near falls, Hayes accidentally knocked Trick into Lil Yachty at ringside.

Moments later, Baron Corbin stormed to the ring and attacked both competitors, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

Winner via Disqualification: Carmelo Hayes

Corbin stood tall afterward, planting both Hayes and Trick with End of Days before posing with Trick's customized United States Championship.

Gunther Assaults Nick Aldis To Close SmackDown

In the closing segment, Gunther returned to the ring demanding Nick Aldis reveal his decision regarding the WWE Championship situation.

Aldis announced that Gunther would indeed receive a major opportunity, but not the one he wanted.

Instead, Gunther would team with Sami Zayn next week at Saturday Night's Main Event against CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Enraged, Gunther immediately attacked Aldis from behind.

The Ring General unloaded with hammer-and-anvil elbows before trapping Aldis in the Sleeper Hold. Multiple WWE officials attempted to intervene but failed to stop Gunther's relentless assault.

Gunther repeatedly reapplied the Sleeper Hold and continued battering the SmackDown General Manager despite the growing number of officials trying to restrain him.

As Aldis lay unconscious, Cody Rhodes finally sprinted to ringside.

Before Cody could reach him, Gunther escaped through the crowd, leaving a motionless Aldis behind as SmackDown went off the air.

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