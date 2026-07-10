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CM Punk Set For First SmackDown Appearance As WWE Champion Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
CM Punk Set For First SmackDown Appearance As WWE Champion Tonight

WWE SmackDown heads to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma tonight, airing live on the USA Network from 8 p.m. ET with several major matches and appearances already confirmed.

One of the biggest attractions of the evening will be the first SmackDown appearance of newly crowned WWE Champion CM Punk. After capturing the championship from Sami Zayn on this past Monday's episode of Raw, Punk is set to address the blue brand for the first time with the title around his waist.

The tag team division will also take center stage with championship gold on the line. WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Damian Priest will meet AAA World Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders in a Winner Take All showdown, with both sets of titles at stake.

Elsewhere on the card, Finn Balor goes one on one with Tama Tonga in a clash that carries Bullet Club history, while former NXT rivals Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes renew their rivalry in singles competition.

Confirmed WWE SmackDown lineup:

  • CM Punk appears on SmackDown for the first time as WWE Champion
  • Winner Take All Title vs. Title Match: WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth & Damian Priest vs. AAA World Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders
  • Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga
  • Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

 

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