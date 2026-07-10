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TKO Executives Revealed As Only Figures With WWE Creative Authority

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
TKO Executives Revealed As Only Figures With WWE Creative Authority

TKO Group Holdings holds the power to step in on WWE's creative direction whenever it chooses, although day to day booking remains under the guidance of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

During a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp shed more light on who within TKO has the authority to influence WWE's creative decisions. According to Sapp, that power is limited to the company's highest ranking executives, specifically TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro and CEO Ari Emanuel.

Sapp explained that, based on everything he has learned, Shapiro and Emanuel are the only people within TKO who can directly impact WWE's creative plans. Shapiro has previously echoed that position, telling a class at the University of Alabama that TKO ultimately has complete authority over WWE's creative direction if it decides to become involved.

Sapp also reiterated comments he has made in previous Fightful Select Q&A sessions, noting that some of WWE's most unexpected creative shifts have reportedly stemmed from TKO's involvement rather than the regular creative team.

One example was the surprise WrestleMania 42 storyline involving Pat McAfee, who was revealed as Randy Orton's mystery caller before becoming part of the rivalry with Cody Rhodes. According to Sapp, that creative direction was heavily influenced by Ari Emanuel. However, McAfee later stepped away from the angle after it drew significant criticism from fans online.

 

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