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Backstage Speculation Grows Over AEW Redemption's Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
Backstage Speculation Grows Over AEW Redemption's Main Event

Kenny Omega's victory over MJF for the AEW World Championship was reportedly not supposed to happen on television.

During the July 8, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega captured the AEW World Championship by defeating MJF in a major title change. However, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the bout had originally been penciled in for AEW Redemption in Montreal later this month.

Meltzer revealed that the planned pay per view encounter was expected to carry huge consequences. Had Omega been defeated, he would have been permanently barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship again.

Instead, the title match was moved to Dynamite. Meltzer stated he believes the change was pushed by MJF, although he was not told why the decision was made. Regardless of who suggested the switch, Meltzer noted that AEW President Tony Khan gave the final approval, indicating confidence that Redemption will still feature a main event worthy of a pay per view.

Looking ahead, Meltzer speculated on what could headline Redemption.

He pointed to the recent heated confrontation between Will Ospreay and MJF, saying that rivalry appears to have generated significant fan interest. However, he questioned whether making a world title opportunity part of that storyline could negatively affect ticket sales for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, which he suggested have yet to reach expected levels.

Meltzer also floated the possibility of Omega defending the championship against MJF in a rematch. Another scenario could see Omega request that Adam Page's championship restrictions be lifted, potentially leading to Page facing MJF at Wembley, a match Meltzer believes has long felt like the natural fit for the event.

 

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