Chris Masters Recalls Why Diddy Left A Bad Impression Backstage In WWE

Chris Masters has reflected on the backstage reaction to Sean "Diddy" Combs during the rapper's past appearances in WWE, recalling that the music mogul did not leave the best impression on talent.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, the former WWE star admitted he was not present for the specific incident but said he had heard plenty of stories from others in the locker room.

"I wasn't there, from what I remember. I don't know where I was, but I wasn't there," Masters said. "But yeah, he just made a bad impression on the boys. Everybody thought he was kind of full of himself."

Masters then shared one story that became a talking point backstage, involving a pair of rare trainers.

"The main thing was, and again, I was telling you guys, part of me can kind of appreciate this because I am a sneakerhead. I love sneakers, but Diddy apparently had gotten some really exclusive, rare, I don't know if they were Jordans or something, and he had his assistant carrying them around on this fluffy pillow, just trailing behind him the whole day."

According to Masters, the display did not go over well with WWE's locker room.

"Say what you want about wrestlers, but to them that just came off as a bit too much."

Combs appeared for WWE on several occasions over the years. He performed alongside Diddy-Dirty Money at Tribute to the Troops in 2010, introduced Machine Gun Kelly at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, delivered a live performance at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, and later made a brief appearance on Raw in 2016 while promoting WWE 2K17.