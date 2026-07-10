Tommy Dreamer Questions Calls To Move On From Brock Lesnar

Tommy Dreamer believes Oba Femi delivered a standout performance during his confrontation with Paul Heyman on WWE Raw, although he feels the rising star should remain grounded as his push continues.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer reflected on the intense segment, which saw Femi explain why he chose to challenge Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam. He was particularly impressed by the way Femi stood toe to toe with Heyman.

“Oba started proving to Paul why he’s the ruler and why he’s going to beat Brock, and then you saw the fear in Paul Heyman’s face,” Dreamer said.

Despite his praise, Dreamer warned that success in WWE can quickly change fan perception if a performer becomes too comfortable with their position.

“Humility is key for people when you’re getting the push, because the fans could turn on you,” Dreamer said, pointing to how unpredictable WWE audiences can be.

Dreamer also defended Brock Lesnar's continued place at the top of the company, disagreeing with those who believe it is time for WWE to move on from "The Beast."

“I don’t know why everyone wants to get rid of Brock Lesnar. I do not, and I want to continue to see Brock Lesnar in the WWE,” Dreamer stated.

While acknowledging that Oba Femi is viewed as one of WWE's biggest future stars, Dreamer believes the journey is far from complete.

“Oba Femi is your future, obviously, but we still got to get him there, and he’s on that path.”

With Femi set to collide with Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam, the bout is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matches of the event and a defining moment in the young powerhouse's career.