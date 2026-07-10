Jim Ross Reveals Why He Still Wishes AEW Had Kept CM Punk

With CM Punk once again sitting atop WWE as champion, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has weighed in on what makes the veteran star so effective on television.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross explained that while Punk can succeed in any role, he believes the former AEW star is at his best when his character carries a sharper edge.

"I prefer his work with him having an edge. If the edge is ascribed to the level that he is not liked, he's going to be a heel, then so be it. I don't have a problem with that," Ross said.

Ross stressed that Punk's alignment is less important than ensuring he remains a central figure on WWE programming, pointing to his dependability and ability to connect with audiences regardless of whether he is portrayed as a hero or villain.

"As long as Punk is featured, then I'm happy, as long as he doesn't disappear off the face of the wrestling earth," Ross said. "He's valuable talent. He can be a great heel or a great babyface, and he's another guy that's in our reliable category."

The legendary announcer also reflected on his time working alongside Punk in AEW, admitting he still wishes the company had managed to keep him on its roster. According to Ross, Punk's presence brought an energy that was difficult to replace.

"I wish we still had him at AEW. He made things lively around that place," Ross said. "He kept it interesting."