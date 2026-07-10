×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Ross Reveals Why He Still Wishes AEW Had Kept CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
Jim Ross Reveals Why He Still Wishes AEW Had Kept CM Punk

With CM Punk once again sitting atop WWE as champion, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has weighed in on what makes the veteran star so effective on television.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross explained that while Punk can succeed in any role, he believes the former AEW star is at his best when his character carries a sharper edge.

"I prefer his work with him having an edge. If the edge is ascribed to the level that he is not liked, he's going to be a heel, then so be it. I don't have a problem with that," Ross said.

Ross stressed that Punk's alignment is less important than ensuring he remains a central figure on WWE programming, pointing to his dependability and ability to connect with audiences regardless of whether he is portrayed as a hero or villain.

"As long as Punk is featured, then I'm happy, as long as he doesn't disappear off the face of the wrestling earth," Ross said. "He's valuable talent. He can be a great heel or a great babyface, and he's another guy that's in our reliable category."

The legendary announcer also reflected on his time working alongside Punk in AEW, admitting he still wishes the company had managed to keep him on its roster. According to Ross, Punk's presence brought an energy that was difficult to replace.

"I wish we still had him at AEW. He made things lively around that place," Ross said. "He kept it interesting."

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement