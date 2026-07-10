Jim Ross Defends Sami Zayn's WWE Championship Reign Amid Fan Criticism

Jim Ross has weighed in on Sami Zayn's WWE Championship victory, making it clear he never shared the criticism that surrounded the title reign.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross praised Zayn's ability and professionalism, arguing there was never a good reason to question WWE's decision to put the championship on him.

"I never had a problem that Sami Zayn got to be the champion. He’s a hell of a worker. He’s apparently very reliable and a decent guy. So what is there not to like?" Ross said. "He don’t have big arms. He’s not a big man, blah blah blah. But I think it was a good move."

Ross believes giving the championship to someone different helps keep WWE programming fresh, especially at a time when fans are constantly looking for unexpected moments.

"It switches things up, changes things a little bit, gives things a little different taste, and I think that’s important in today’s world," Ross explained. "Wrestling fans have short attention spans, but they love surprise, and they love news."

The WWE Hall of Famer also admitted he felt disappointed by the backlash Zayn received after winning the title. Reflecting on Zayn's earlier career competing as El Generico, Ross said he has always viewed him as one of wrestling's most talented performers.

"I feel badly that Zayn got panned so badly for winning a championship, because I always thought he was a hell of a worker," Ross said. "He was really good. So he’ll get over it. Everybody will get over it."