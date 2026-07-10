Latest SummerSlam Attendance Figures Revealed As WWE Builds Toward Minneapolis

WWE's biggest event of the summer continues to build momentum, with SummerSlam just under three weeks away from taking over Minneapolis on August 1 and 2.
According to WrestleTix, ticket sales have now surpassed the 45,000 mark across both nights. The latest figures show 22,069 tickets distributed for Night One on August 1, while 23,809 tickets have been distributed for Night Two on August 2.
The event will be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which has a standard capacity of around 66,200, with the ability to expand to approximately 72,000 for major events if needed.
Four championship and marquee bouts have already been announced for the two night Premium Live Event:
With several editions of Raw and SmackDown still remaining before SummerSlam, WWE is expected to unveil additional matches and major appearances that could give ticket sales another significant boost as the countdown continues.
Under 25,000 tickets have been sold for each night of WWE SummerSlam 2026., Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) July 10, 2026
Night One: 22,069
Night Two: 23,809
The capacity for US Bank Stadium is 66,200 but can be expanded to around 72,700.
(Source: @WrestleTix) pic.twitter.com/uWAsOgqf57
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