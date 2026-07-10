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Latest SummerSlam Attendance Figures Revealed As WWE Builds Toward Minneapolis

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
Latest SummerSlam Attendance Figures Revealed As WWE Builds Toward Minneapolis

WWE's biggest event of the summer continues to build momentum, with SummerSlam just under three weeks away from taking over Minneapolis on August 1 and 2.

According to WrestleTix, ticket sales have now surpassed the 45,000 mark across both nights. The latest figures show 22,069 tickets distributed for Night One on August 1, while 23,809 tickets have been distributed for Night Two on August 2.

The event will be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which has a standard capacity of around 66,200, with the ability to expand to approximately 72,000 for major events if needed.

Four championship and marquee bouts have already been announced for the two night Premium Live Event:

  • Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship
  • Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell
  • Penta defends the Intercontinental Championship in a Gauntlet Match
  • Roman Reigns challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

With several editions of Raw and SmackDown still remaining before SummerSlam, WWE is expected to unveil additional matches and major appearances that could give ticket sales another significant boost as the countdown continues.

 

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