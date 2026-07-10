WWE Reveals Official Poster for Money in the Bank 2026

WWE has unveiled the official promotional poster for this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, giving fans a first look at the stars set to represent the event.

The artwork features Trick Williams, Sol Ruca, IYO SKY, and Penta climbing ladders beneath the iconic Money in the Bank briefcases, highlighting four of WWE's standout names ahead of the October spectacular.

Money in the Bank is now scheduled to take place on October 10, 2026, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The road to that date has been anything but straightforward, with the event undergoing multiple scheduling adjustments before landing on its final date.

Originally planned for August 29, the Premium Live Event was later moved to September 6 before WWE ultimately confirmed the October 10 date. The changes were reportedly made because of broadcasting conflicts, with earlier plans for a July event also impacted by the scheduling reshuffle.

At the time of writing, WWE has not announced any matches for the show.

Money in the Bank will follow WWE's two night SummerSlam, which takes place on August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.