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Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Joins AEW's MyAEW Streaming Platform

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Joins AEW's MyAEW Streaming Platform

All Elite Wrestling has continued expanding its digital footprint with the addition of another promotion to its growing MyAEW streaming platform.

It has been confirmed that Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling will begin streaming its weekly Mayhem television series on MyAEW at no cost to viewers across the United States and more than 100 countries worldwide. Canadian fans will continue to watch the show exclusively on TSN under the promotion's domestic television agreement.

The announcement arrives ahead of Mayhem's television premiere on TSN2 next Wednesday, July 15, airing at midnight Eastern and 9 p.m. Pacific. International viewers using MyAEW will be able to watch new episodes every Thursday beginning July 16.

The debut season will feature 12 episodes and showcase talent including:

  • Stu Grayson
  • Gisele Shaw
  • Johnny TV
  • Rhino
  • Billy Gunn

Maple Leaf Pro was revived by Scott D'Amore in 2024, and the relationship between D'Amore and AEW President Tony Khan has continued to strengthen. Earlier this year, Maple Leaf Pro and Ring of Honor collaborated on the Global Wars event in Canada, highlighting the growing partnership between the promotions.

Calling the action for Mayhem will be veteran broadcasters Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis.

Speaking about the announcement, Tony Khan said:

"MyAEW was created to give wrestling fans access to outstanding content from around the world, and Maple Leaf Pro is an excellent addition to that growing lineup. Scott D'Amore and his team have assembled an impressive roster and are producing compelling weekly programming that fans everywhere will enjoy. We're excited to welcome MLP Mayhem to MyAEW and continue expanding the platform with great professional wrestling from across the globe."

Maple Leaf Pro joins a growing collection of partner promotions available through MyAEW, including fellow Canadian promotion C4, along with Limitless Wrestling, 1FW, PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, Create-a-Pro and WrestlePro.

In addition to independent wrestling content, the platform also features a free 24/7 FAST channel and an AEW and ROH subscription service for fans in international territories.

 

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