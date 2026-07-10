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Dakota Kai Announces Engagement to Former WWE Star Karl Fredericks

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
Dakota Kai Announces Engagement to Former WWE Star Karl Fredericks

Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai has revealed she is officially engaged to longtime partner Karl Fredericks.

During the latest episode of the Zelvx and Charlie Girl podcast, Kai, whose real name is Cheree Crowley, shared the happy news that Fredericks proposed on the couple's second anniversary.

The proposal did not go exactly as planned. After celebrating with a dinner date, Fredericks intended to pop the question in a nearby garden, only to discover it had already closed. Rather than abandon the moment, he quickly changed course and took Kai to Sanford, Florida, a place with special meaning for the pair as it was the location of their second date together.

It was there that Fredericks got down on one knee, with Kai happily accepting his proposal.

Kai also revealed the engagement had been in the works for quite some time. During a trip to New Zealand over Christmas, Fredericks had already asked her parents for their blessing before moving forward with his plans.

Both Kai and Fredericks left WWE during the company's roster cuts in May 2025. Fredericks, who competed in NXT as Eddy Thorpe, later confirmed that he had requested his release from the company.

Since departing WWE, Kai has adopted the wrestling name Charlie and returned to the independent scene earlier this year after taking time away from wrestling. Alongside occasional in ring appearances, she also co-hosts the Zelvx and Charlie Girl podcast with former WWE star Zelina Vega.

Fredericks has shifted much of his focus toward DJing and music production while remaining involved in wrestling. He is also scheduled to co-produce an event with Produce Wrestling later this October.

 

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