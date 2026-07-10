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TNA Announces Earlier Start Time for Lockdown Pay-Per-View in Chicago

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
TNA Announces Earlier Start Time for Lockdown Pay-Per-View in Chicago

TNA Wrestling has confirmed a scheduling change for next month's Lockdown pay-per-view, with the event now set to begin earlier than originally planned.

In an announcement issued to fans on Friday, the company revealed that the August 23 show at Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena will now kick off its main card at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT. A special pre-show featuring live matches will begin one hour beforehand.

The revised schedule is as follows:

  • 3:00 p.m. CT: Doors open at Credit Union 1 Arena
  • 4:00 p.m. CT: Lockdown Pre-Show featuring live matches
  • 5:00 p.m. CT: Lockdown pay-per-view begins

This year's event marks the long-awaited return of Lockdown, which is being held for the first time since 2016. The revived concept will stay true to its roots, with every match taking place inside a steel cage.

TNA also confirmed that the full match lineup will be unveiled over the coming weeks. Advertised names for the event include The Hardys (Jeff and Matt Hardy), Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Moose, AJ Francis, Brian Myers, Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa.

The Knockouts division is also expected to play a major role, with Xia Brookside, Elayna Black, Indi Hartwell, Rosemary and Allie among those announced to compete inside the cage.

The scheduling adjustment follows a similar move made for Slammiversary in June, when TNA shifted the event to an earlier start time to avoid going head-to-head with AEW Forbidden Door and WWE NXT Great American Bash.

Upcoming TNA Pay-Per-View Schedule

  • Sunday, August 23: Lockdown, Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Illinois
  • Sunday, October 11: Bound for Glory, Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida
  • Sunday, November 15: Destination X, Edmonton Expo Centre, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

 

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