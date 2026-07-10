AEW Brings Wrestling to Target Field Following Twins Game Tonight

AEW is set to deliver a special postgame attraction in Minneapolis tonight, partnering with the Minnesota Twins for AEW Brawl in the Ballpark at Target Field.

Once the Minnesota Twins finish their game against the Los Angeles Angels, fans in attendance will be treated to a live wrestling event inside the stadium. A ring has been assembled at Gate 34, where the action is expected to run for around 75 minutes. The event is exclusive to those at the ballpark and will not be streamed or televised.

AEW has confirmed the following matches for tonight's lineup:

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty)

Julia Hart vs. Hyan

Hook, Anthony Bowens & Action Andretti vs. Komander, Dante Martin & Darius Martin

Brian Cage vs. Serpentico

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

The event also serves as a hometown celebration for several AEW stars. Julia Hart and Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin all hail from Minnesota and will compete in front of a home-state crowd.

Fans attending the Twins versus Angels game will be able to watch the wrestling event at no additional cost, as admission is included with a baseball ticket.

Ahead of tonight's show, Anthony Bowens, who played collegiate baseball before entering professional wrestling, helped promote the event by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Target Field.