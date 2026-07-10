Sheamus Breaks Silence With Emotional Goodbye After WWE Exit

Five days after reports emerged that his time with WWE had come to an end, Sheamus has now publicly confirmed his departure with a heartfelt farewell to the company and its fans.

The former multi time world champion took to social media to share a brief but meaningful message, writing in Irish, "Slán mo chairde WWE," which translates to "goodbye my WWE friends." The post serves as his first official acknowledgment that his long running WWE career has come to an end.

News first surfaced on July 5 that Sheamus had decided to leave WWE after being offered a revised contract on reduced financial terms. Rather than accept the new agreement, he opted to become a free agent, bringing an end to a remarkable run that spanned almost 20 years. There is currently no word on where he will wrestle next.

Further signs of his exit quickly followed. WWE transferred his profile to the Alumni section of WWE.com, while the Irish star also updated his social media accounts, reverting them from his ring name to his real name, Stephen Farrelly.

The 48 year old has been absent from television since late 2025 while recovering from shoulder surgery. In recent weeks, however, he had been posting training updates and teasing that he was preparing for an in ring return, making the timing of his WWE departure all the more surprising.

During his decorated WWE career, Sheamus captured multiple world championships, won the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring, establishing himself as one of the company's most accomplished stars. The only major championship that eluded him was the Intercontinental Championship, a title he spent much of his final years pursuing in hopes of completing the Grand Slam before ultimately leaving the promotion.