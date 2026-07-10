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Report Reveals Why WWE Is Elevating SummerSlam This Year

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 10, 2026
Report Reveals Why WWE Is Elevating SummerSlam This Year

WWE is reportedly treating SummerSlam 2026 as its biggest event in the United States, with plans to elevate the two-night spectacle to a level normally associated with WrestleMania.

A new report from TRNBCKL Gold states that the company's long-term strategy is tied directly to WrestleMania 43, which is set to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With WrestleMania no longer being held in the U.S. next year, WWE is said to be shifting many of its marquee attractions to SummerSlam.

The report claims that several blockbuster feuds and major storyline payoffs that would traditionally be saved for WrestleMania are instead expected to headline SummerSlam. Among those is the highly anticipated rivalry between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, a program that was originally penciled in for WrestleMania 43 before plans changed.

By elevating SummerSlam in this way, WWE hopes to ensure its biggest domestic premium live event still delivers the type of headline matches fans have come to expect from WrestleMania.

At this stage, WWE has not revealed additional details regarding the format, match card, or surrounding festivities for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. More information is expected to be announced closer to the event.

SummerSlam 2026 takes place over two nights on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

 

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