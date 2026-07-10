Jim Ross Reveals Upcoming Brain Surgery Following Lengthy Hospital Stay

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has revealed that he is preparing to undergo brain surgery after spending nearly 40 days in hospital earlier this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, his first since returning home, the 74-year-old opened up about the health battle he continues to face while keeping his trademark sense of humor intact.

"I’m just battling, I’m battling. I’m getting ready to have another surgery, brain surgery this time, and that’s going to be an adventure, because I don’t think they’re going to find much, oh God, my brain," Ross joked.

Ross explained that the procedure, expected to take place within the next week or so, requires approval from his cardiologist before surgeons can move forward.

"I’ll be in the hospital for two days. Hopefully nothing will go wrong. I got a great surgeon, and I went to a cardiologist today, heart doctor, obviously, and talked to about this upcoming procedure. He had to approve it, or they wouldn’t do it, so he did, and they’re going to do it soon. I just don’t have a confirmed date set, but it’s going to be the next week or so, I’m pushing for it. Hey, look, I gotta get it addressed. I couldn’t live my life the way it was, you know. I forget sh** and just couldn’t remember things. It’s just horrible. I felt horrible, but that all started with me passing out in my house and being discovered there, and we began an almost 40-day hospital stay."

Ross revealed doctors plan to insert a shunt to drain excess fluid that has been affecting his memory.

"It’ll go from my brain, I don’t know where else it’ll go, but it’s going someplace to get that fluid off my brain that’s making me not remember stuff," he explained.

While remaining optimistic, Ross admitted the operation is one of the most daunting experiences he has ever faced.

"It’s fairly serious. I always thought that anytime they open your skull up, that is a serious piece of business, and this certainly feels that way. So I’ll get it done, and the short hospital stay, and limp back home, and heal up. So that’s my options. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to heal up."

He added that the surgery is essential if he hopes to recover.

"I got to do this procedure. It’s not optional if I want to get better, and I want to get better for sure. It’s all new territory for me, you know. I’ve had bad backs and knees and elbows and joints, but man, this is a whole new ball game, and it’s a little scary to be honest with you."

Although Ross says he is making progress every day, he is still unable to drive and has scaled back his public appearances. He noted that his daughter has been helping manage his recovery and that he still plans to attend one major event in Minneapolis in the coming weeks.

Ross was released from a hospital in Norman, Oklahoma, on June 30 after an extended stay. He also successfully battled colon cancer in 2025.

Everyone at WNS wishes Jim Ross all the very best for a successful procedure and a speedy recovery.