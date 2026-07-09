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Backstage Details On Cancelled Danhausen Segment For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 09, 2026
Backstage Details On Cancelled Danhausen Segment For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE had reportedly explored bringing one of wrestling's most unexpected success stories full circle at Madison Square Garden.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE discussed plans to feature Danhausen alongside 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Those plans ultimately had to be dropped after Brunson underwent left wrist surgery, preventing any physical involvement in the show. Despite that setback, WWE is still hopeful that the New York Knicks star will be in attendance and make an on-screen appearance.

The report stated:

"WWE previously had looked into the possibility of having Jalen Brunson get involved with Danhausen at Saturday Night's Main Event at MSG, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports. Those plans were shelved due to Brunson's left wrist surgery, ruling out any physical involvement. The company is still hopeful that Brunson will be attending the show and make an on-screen appearance."

The pairing would have tied into Danhausen's unlikely connection with the Knicks. Earlier this year, he famously "uncursed" the team, which coincided with New York catching fire in the NBA Playoffs before ultimately capturing the NBA Championship. The viral story led to Knicks-themed Danhausen merchandise, while the AEW star also made several appearances on ESPN during the team's title run.

Brunson is no stranger to WWE programming, having previously appeared in a memorable segment alongside fellow NBA player Tyrese Haliburton, LA Knight, and Logan Paul.

 

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